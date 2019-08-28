As Wesco Intl (WCC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Has Raised Holding; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 305,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.54M, up from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 75,915 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 64,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 87,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 2.15M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 539,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $29.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 8,771 shares. Boston stated it has 3.60M shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 395,464 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 1,671 shares. James Investment Research Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 4,830 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 8,875 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 76,352 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 4,016 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 28,399 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 774,263 were accumulated by Ajo Lp. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.03% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.31% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Qs accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd holds 190,375 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc holds 88,309 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Bennicas And Assoc holds 151,458 shares or 13.84% of its portfolio. North American Mngmt stated it has 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schmidt P J Inv Management holds 2.18% or 71,658 shares. 11,283 were accumulated by Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability. Spinnaker Tru invested in 49,178 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.33% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,144 shares. Counselors Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 238,841 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Saratoga & Mngmt holds 3.79% or 532,786 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.79 million shares. Allen Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 47,832 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Highlander Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,857 shares. Argi Ser Lc invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

