As Wesco Intl (WCC) Market Valuation Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Holder Abrams Bison Investments Decreased Holding by $73.85 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 48.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 133,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 404,853 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, up from 271,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 406,447 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09 million, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $461.05. About 60,753 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 4,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 174,551 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications accumulated 24,380 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Regions Financial Corp holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Llc has 9,000 shares. Venator Mngmt has 52,500 shares. Carroll Fincl holds 0% or 167 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Investments Lp has invested 0.04% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Alphaone Ltd Company invested in 472 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 78,456 shares. Diamond Hill Capital stated it has 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 190,375 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,701 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 311,627 shares to 16,698 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 282,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

