As Wesco International (WCC) Market Valuation Declined, Polaris Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $710,200; Bollard Group Raised Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $1.17 Million as Share Price Declined

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 770,758 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.86M, down from 784,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 77,224 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 14,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 127,586 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 113,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.48. About 2.06 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Net Pft EUR1.01B; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Synnex’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “WESCO International’s Management Remains Bullish – Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consider WESCO International For A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.60M for 8.70 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 5,600 shares to 273,953 shares, valued at $40.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Mngmt Ma accumulated 0.67% or 13,639 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0% or 28,399 shares. Cibc invested in 0.02% or 38,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 28,422 shares. Pinnacle Assocs stated it has 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 8,875 shares. Alphaone Investment Serv Limited Co invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Ajo Limited Partnership has 774,263 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Blue Harbour Group Incorporated LP invested in 12.39% or 3.99M shares. Axa holds 141,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New Amsterdam Partners Limited Liability Corporation Ny, a New York-based fund reported 102,723 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 23,030 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Parkside Savings Bank & Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,387 shares.