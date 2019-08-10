As Wesco International (WCC) Market Valuation Declined, Golden Gate Private Equity Raised Holding by $683,700; Ugi New (UGI) Shareholder Howland Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 8,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 475,259 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.34M, up from 466,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 1.03 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Wesco International Inc. (WCC) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 55,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 42,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 580,527 shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corporation’s Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 193,934 shares to 106,513 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,804 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Prns Incorporated has invested 2.14% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 46,629 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 9,650 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 2.04M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Stifel Fincl owns 24,885 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.24% or 7.19 million shares. Stephens Ar reported 4,612 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Barclays Public Ltd reported 200,751 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 52,842 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 313,128 shares.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WESCO International, Inc. Completes Acquisition of OSRAM’s Sylvania Lighting Solutions – PRNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “WESCO International Inc (WCC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Greif, Inc. Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International and Plug and Play Launch B2B Sales and Distribution Accelerator – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.