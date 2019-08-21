As Wesco International (VGR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Holding; As American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Share Value Rose, Peak Asset Management Increased Position by $612,525

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (VGR) by 84.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 28,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.56% . The institutional investor held 5,281 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146,000, down from 33,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 139,938 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 478.89% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $205.8 MLN VS $164.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMID); 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VGR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 70.06 million shares or 4.25% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 104,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 54,573 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). State Street invested in 1.98 million shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 112,362 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc accumulated 0% or 25,027 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0% or 2,684 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory stated it has 34,683 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 50,573 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 3.05 million shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Llc holds 0% or 84,211 shares. 35,366 were accumulated by Art Advsr Ltd Liability. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 11,950 shares.

More notable recent Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vaping companies sue FDA over filing deadline for e-cigs – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Vector Group’s Business Model Being Disrupted? – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Vector Group Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:VGR) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Cigarette Stock Set for Best Day in 19 Years on Small-Cap Shakeup – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valley National by 86,825 shares to 102,763 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Properties Class A by 41,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 31.03 million shares or 9.23% more from 28.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Limited holds 0.15% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) or 27,600 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 75,286 were accumulated by Gabelli Com Investment Advisers. Fmr Limited Com invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Omers Administration holds 29,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Llc, New York-based fund reported 45,085 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). 60,236 are held by Caspian Capital Limited Partnership. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 161,216 shares. Arrow Inv Limited Company stated it has 107,654 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Prescott Group Inc Cap Limited Com holds 1.88M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 17 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp holds 0.01% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) or 4,950 shares.