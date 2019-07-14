As Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Has Increased Position; Essex Financial Services Lifted Its Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX) as Market Value Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 397,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 950,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 358,115 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR)

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $284.24. About 268,569 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23.10 million are owned by Carlyle Grp Limited Partnership. State Street holds 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) or 2.45M shares. Private Management Grp Inc stated it has 0.2% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 14,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 25,039 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Indexiq Lc holds 0.05% or 180,503 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Ltd Liability Com holds 6.80 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & owns 0.01% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 60,500 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 404,055 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 124,100 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 2.77 million shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6,715 shares to 55,190 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 366,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. The insider TWIGGE GIOVANI sold 997 shares worth $208,454. 2,405 shares valued at $501,875 were bought by Kingsley Lawrence D on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 985 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 0.36% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 49,703 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has 12,894 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks reported 159,871 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 21,704 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Korea invested in 0.11% or 113,081 shares. Mitchell Capital Com accumulated 1.62% or 20,451 shares. 14,725 are owned by Natixis Advsr Lp. Bessemer Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 10,230 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd invested in 5 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 83 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Highland Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,360 shares or 0.02% of the stock.