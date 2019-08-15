As Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Stock Price Rose, Rutabaga Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Citadel Advisors Trimmed American Elec Pwr Co (Call) (AEP) Position by $1.49 Million; Valuation Rose

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (WAIR) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 235,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 697,375 shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (AEP) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 119,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 137,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 4.40 million shares traded or 105.75% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,333 shares. Communications Of Vermont invested in 3,119 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 194,947 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares stated it has 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 929,882 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. National Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 5,137 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Invest Management has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Boston Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ntv Asset Limited Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 8,326 shares. California-based Cornerstone Cap has invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co owns 3,235 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Carroll Associate has invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Raymond James And accumulated 799,449 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Limited accumulated 926 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 257,676 shares to 277,076 shares, valued at $26.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (ROM) by 60,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49M for 18.28 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 29,814 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 38,490 shares. Frontier Mngmt Ltd has 0.43% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 6.80M shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Paradigm Mngmt Ny has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Huber Lc invested in 0.51% or 550,012 shares. Int Group Inc Incorporated has 34,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cove Street Ltd Llc reported 2.52 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 3,845 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company reported 22,833 shares. 124,100 are held by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Lc reported 48,056 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 1,100 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Makaira Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 10.82 million shares.