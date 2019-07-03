As Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Shares Rose, Cove Street Capital Has Lifted by $1.79 Million Its Holding; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose While Truepoint Has Lowered Position by $15.53 Million

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 224,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.52M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.19 million, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 263,736 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD) by 54,557 shares to 978,161 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68B for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,717 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.