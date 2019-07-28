As Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Market Value Rose, Cove Street Capital Has Upped Holding by $1.79 Million; J Goldman & Company LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $6.58 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 159.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 193,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 314,667 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 121,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 14.37M shares traded or 567.17% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 224,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.52 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.19 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 395,155 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 50,915 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 12,564 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Aqr Management Ltd stated it has 91,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 43,002 shares. Private Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 459,325 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co holds 0% or 168,190 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 13,289 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,833 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.02% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd owns 170,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Phocas Fincl holds 566,205 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 90,357 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) or 97 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 118,100 shares to 416,100 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 933,327 shares, and cut its stake in Millicom International Cellula (MIICF).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 46,912 shares to 94,087 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 94,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,069 shares, and cut its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.