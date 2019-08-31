As Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fmr Trimmed Its Position; Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Swiss National Bank Has Lowered Position as Share Price Rose

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 49.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 1.06M shares traded or 25.87% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 64,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 279,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.98 million, down from 343,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $206.56. About 472,428 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability reported 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Secor Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 134,707 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Company holds 2.72% or 2.52 million shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 226,280 shares. Phocas Fincl Corp invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Pzena Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1.38 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 6.36M shares. 48,056 are owned by Adage Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp stated it has 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 99,700 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 324 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 268,276 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 307,940 shares to 11.41 million shares, valued at $570.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 4.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.26% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Signaturefd Llc reported 375 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bokf Na has 1,355 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 4,408 shares. 105,100 were accumulated by Adage Capital Group Incorporated Limited Liability. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 3.98% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 65,215 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 2,139 are owned by Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Leavell Inv Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,727 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 6,634 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Llc has 3,594 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 5,806 shares.