As Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Stock Rose, Holder Weitz Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Ci Investments Has Trimmed Its Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stake by $9.02 Million as Stock Price Declined

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 590,771 shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 70,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 432,966 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.45M, down from 503,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $126.93. About 303,463 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 174,500 shares to 991,243 shares, valued at $110.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 13,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Wise to Hold Signature Bank (SBNY) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “California-based Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) signs big deal in DFW – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” on May 09, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wesco Aircraft Renews Multi-Year Agreement with BAE Systems – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 223,153 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $64.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 251,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).