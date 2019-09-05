As Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Stock Price Rose, Weitz Investment Management Trimmed Holding; As Torchmark (TMK) Share Value Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Decreased Its Stake

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.96 lastly. It is down 9.61% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $22.94M for 11.91 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% or 6.36M shares in its portfolio. 13,600 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Co. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 324 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership reported 226,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Ameritas Investment, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,699 shares. Dupont Capital Corp owns 0.01% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 45,511 shares. Loews Corporation has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Makaira Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 10.82M shares. Parametric Associates Lc reported 168,190 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Citadel Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 6,119 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 30,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 223,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Announces New Composite Management Services Offering – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Fortune.com with their article: “Um, Whereâ€™s the Recession?: Term Sheet – Fortune” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TRCB, WAIR and DFRG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Torchmark Corporation has officially been renamed Globe Life Inc. – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tenaris to Acquire IPSCO Tubulars from TMK – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Torchmark Corporation (TMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Torchmark Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial stated it has 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). State Street has 0.03% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Td Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 798,091 shares. Montag A & Assocs has invested 0.08% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 134,248 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 117 shares. Leavell Management Incorporated invested in 1.64% or 178,967 shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 38,042 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 209,219 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 32 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 26,200 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Commerce reported 15,480 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).