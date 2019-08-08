As Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Stock Price Rose, Huber Capital Management Raised Holding by $775,616; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Value Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Upped Position

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 96,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 550,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 453,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 282,484 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 84,292 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 79,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 1.45 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,955 shares to 1,188 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,550 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Stocks That Every 20-Year-Old Should Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 25,600 shares to 244,090 shares, valued at $24.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 140,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,455 shares, and cut its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wesco Aircraft Renews Multi-Year Agreement with BAE Systems – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Announces Contract Award with Leonardo S.p.A. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Announces Expansion of Business with GKN Aerospace – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WAIR vs. GD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Announces New Composite Management Services Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.