As Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Market Value Rose, Huber Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lifted Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Position

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 96,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 550,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 453,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 117,191 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 82.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 24,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,471 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11M, up from 29,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $220.57. About 245,468 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) or 516 shares. 23,493 were reported by Element Mgmt Ltd Company. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 197 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 12,564 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 735,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 416,810 shares. The Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 83,842 shares. Makaira Ltd Com invested in 11.1% or 10.82M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.01% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 1,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 404,055 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 91,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI) by 567,370 shares to 545,823 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 45,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,208 shares, and cut its stake in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. Clendening John S also bought $199,007 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares.