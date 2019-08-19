As Wesbanco (WSBC) Shares Declined, Bank Of America Has Boosted Stake; Alpinvest Partners Bv Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $138.46. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 34,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% . The institutional investor held 283,309 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 249,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Wesbanco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 135,812 shares traded. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 24.79% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 19/04/2018 – WesBanco, Inc. Announces Agreement And Plan Of Merger With Farmers Capital Bank Corporation; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $73.3 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – WesBanco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 12 Days; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO, REPORTS PACT & PLAN OF MERGER WITH FARMERS CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc. — FFKT; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC WSBC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 21.29 million shares to 10.96M shares, valued at $470.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 9,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSBC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 0.50% more from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 29,670 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 4.14M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold And Communications invested 0.09% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc has 5,683 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 40,572 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 43,674 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.89M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management owns 22,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.02% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 41,244 shares. Ledyard State Bank holds 0.09% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) or 17,185 shares. Blair William And Company Il holds 0% or 20,463 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Art Ltd Liability Corp has 7,983 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lifeplan has 692 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,978 were reported by Punch And Assoc Management. Arizona State Retirement System reported 2.11% stake. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt invested 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 17,059 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Com holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.26 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.02 million shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 82,511 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 197,638 shares. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,127 shares. Sabal Co reported 295,242 shares stake. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 24,283 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sfe Counsel invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Texas-based Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc has invested 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cubic Asset Lc has 94,849 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 243,983 shares to 264,316 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 36,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

