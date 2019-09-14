As Wesbanco (WSBC) Share Price Declined, Northern Trust Upped by $3.49 Million Its Position; As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 487,068 shares traded or 14.68% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 91,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.77 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Wesbanco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 275,179 shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 24.79% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 08/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc. — FFKT; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income; 02/05/2018 – WesBanco Presenting at Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco Will Add One Farmers Director to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco-Farmers Transaction Anticipated to Be Approximately 3% Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco 1Q EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2020; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monmouth: A Solid 6.2% Preferred Stock From This Proven Survivor – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) Presents At NAREIT’s REITWeek: 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate: Green Sprouts Trumps Securities Doubts – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth REIT declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “Westinghouse remake stalls – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.54M for 16.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $374,312 activity. Miller Kevin S. also bought $2,003 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares. Shares for $500 were bought by Rytter Katie. $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. had bought 18,555 shares worth $243,998. Nagelberg Allison also bought $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Thursday, August 15. On Monday, April 15 the insider HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has 746,438 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 344,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 547,082 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 16,682 are held by Hightower Advisors Limited Com. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 14,422 shares or 0% of the stock. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 15,212 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 34,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 33,083 shares. Jrm Counsel Ltd Liability holds 157,805 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Cornerstone Cap reported 808,214 shares. Next Fin Group Inc invested in 0% or 145 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold WSBC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.74 million shares or 0.22% less from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 194,606 shares. Petrus Lta owns 6,071 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 30,787 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Aqr Management invested in 0% or 10,722 shares. Menta Ltd Liability reported 9,669 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Janney Capital Management holds 25,759 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Finance Gru has 0.01% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 0.01% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 17,085 shares. Prudential Financial owns 158,176 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited accumulated 362,706 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.07% or 74,774 shares in its portfolio. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 2.07% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 165,413 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inc has invested 0.01% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Invesco owns 61,715 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 52,670 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $169.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 24,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

More notable recent WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Stock Has A 3.57% Yield, Sells For Less Than Book, and Insiders Have Been Buying – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.