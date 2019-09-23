As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Decreased Its Stake; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding Held by Skytop Capital Management Llc

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.38. About 336,425 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 9,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 225,490 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, down from 235,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 179,174 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 25/04/2018 – SEC: Eric R. Werner Named Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in Fort Worth Office; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q OPER REV. $562.7M, EST. $554.3M; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER; 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL PENSION REFORM IS KEY PENDING REFORM: WERNER; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA MINISTER DUJOVNE MET WITH IMF’S WERNER; 19/04/2018 – MARQUEE RESOURCES – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINK CREEK DRILLING; MINK CREEK TO PERFORM DIAMOND DRILLING AND OTHER SERVICES AT WERNER LAKE COBALT PROJECT; 08/03/2018 – HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR INTEGRATING STORAGE WITH SOLAR: WERNER; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 9C FROM 7C, EST. 8C; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Act Ii Lp reported 116,246 shares. Epoch Prns invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 67,538 shares. Moreover, Amer Gp Inc has 3.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% or 6,845 shares. Amer National Bank invested in 53,658 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Bahl Gaynor Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc owns 13,710 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc holds 11,709 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.13% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 78,133 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 10,509 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 450,402 shares. Windacre Partnership Limited Liability reported 1.81M shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild & Com Asset Us reported 0.1% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability owns 8,379 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning owns 18,660 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0.01% or 480,289 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). D E Shaw And reported 83,433 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Pinnacle Assocs holds 651,085 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Ftb Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 228 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 2.72M shares.

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Werner Enterprises Earns Three 2018 Carrier Awards Nasdaq:WERN – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Chuck Royce’s Firm Leaves FreightCar America at the Station – GuruFocus.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Werner (WERN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.87 million for 14.08 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 257,157 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $22.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 66,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).