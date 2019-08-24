As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Valuation Rose, A-R-T- Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $537,540; John G Ullman & Associates Has Raised Holding in Aecom Technology (ACM) by $745,300 as Share Price Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 141.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 15,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 27,001 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, up from 11,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 304,138 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 08/03/2018 – HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR INTEGRATING STORAGE WITH SOLAR: WERNER; 29/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding Ltd: Changes in Senior Management – Werner Schweizer is succeeded by Dr Peter Pfeilschifter; 16/05/2018 – KOMET RESOURCES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 15/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M; 18/03/2018 – NOT ENOUGH RISK-SHARING IN GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK: WERNER; 01/05/2018 – Werner Recognized at Guard and Reserve Event; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Aecom Technology Corp (ACM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 25,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 149,250 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 123,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Aecom Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 1.20 million shares traded or 20.07% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss/Shr 75c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects Inc invested in 0.14% or 2,773 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 9,213 were accumulated by Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Oppenheimer And Commerce holds 16,395 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 28,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 5,708 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 55,600 shares. Somerset Tru Company accumulated 0.01% or 834 shares. Webster National Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,648 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc holds 0.32% or 948,120 shares in its portfolio. 74,799 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Shelton Cap has 331 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 263,400 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,006 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 14,300 shares to 40,552 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 15,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,775 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0% or 39,332 shares. 2,000 are held by America First Inv Ltd Liability Corporation. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 5.97 million shares in its portfolio. 7,699 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.02% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Invesco has 106,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Signaturefd Limited Com stated it has 1,721 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 262,461 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 26,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invs has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).