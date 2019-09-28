As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stock Value Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Decreased Its Holding by $1.52 Million; As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Value Declined, Monroe Bank & Trust Decreased by $300,656 Its Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 49,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 204,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, down from 253,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 775,588 shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/04/2018 – WERNER: MON. HIKING IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES COULD CHALLENGE LATAM; 15/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA SLOW TO GET WOMEN IN WORKFORCE: WERNER; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA MINISTER DUJOVNE MET WITH IMF’S WERNER; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINE TREASURY MINISTER TO MEET IMF’S WERNER 230PM DC TIME; 18/03/2018 – NOT ENOUGH RISK-SHARING IN GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK: WERNER; 20/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 203,060 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25 million for 34.86 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 11,000 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 32,379 shares. Waddell Reed holds 0.06% or 259,283 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 9,936 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 269,029 shares. 5,220 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Zebra Cap Llc stated it has 0.18% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). D E Shaw reported 45,723 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 6,188 shares. Kopp Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.75% or 48,428 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 14,031 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 2,569 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp invested in 0.06% or 3.33 million shares. Moreover, Globeflex LP has 0.2% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). First Bankshares Of Omaha reported 25,195 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuance Ltd Co reported 2.16 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Moreover, Victory Cap Inc has 0.12% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 1.86 million shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.05M shares. 41,904 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Sei Invests Com has invested 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Burney reported 15,277 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 106,810 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 7,600 shares. 12Th Street Asset Company Lc invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 484 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 174,106 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Fmr Ltd Company reported 74 shares stake.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.89M for 14.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 43,992 shares to 127,217 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 36,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).