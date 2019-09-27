As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stock Price Rose, Nuance Investments Has Increased Stake; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Boosted Stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by $4.38 Million

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 195.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.07 million, up from 729,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 751,973 shares traded or 18.21% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES TO APPEAL $89.7M TEXAS JURY VERDICT; 16/05/2018 – KOMET RESOURCES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Earns Four 2017 Carrier Awards; 18/03/2018 – NOT ENOUGH RISK-SHARING IN GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK: WERNER; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – DECLARED REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.09 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 29 PCT FROM PRIOR QTRLY DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – SEC: Eric R. Werner Named Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in Fort Worth Office; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 96.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 145,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 297,219 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.15 million, up from 151,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 358,935 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 178,482 shares to 123,365 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 418,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,913 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Glenmede Company Na holds 10,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Incorporated holds 228 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Burney Company stated it has 15,277 shares. Intll Group Inc invested 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 4,702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.79M were reported by Macquarie Grp. Renaissance Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,063 shares. 2.72 million are held by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 5.14 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 38,145 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 29,901 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $244,753 activity. 165 shares were bought by Thaxton Kirk W, worth $9,365. Denny Michael B. bought $19,939 worth of stock or 670 shares. Nickles Robert Clark Jr also bought $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 840,544 shares to 4.51 million shares, valued at $186.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 3,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,188 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

