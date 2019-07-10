As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stock Declined, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding; As Colgate (CL) Valuation Rose, Wendell David Associates Trimmed Stake

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises (WERN) by 0.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 15 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,114 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14B, down from 121,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Werner Enterprises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 112,846 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA MINISTER DUJOVNE MET WITH IMF’S WERNER; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: HEAVY 2018 ELECTORAL CALENDAR IN LATAM A BIG RISK; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 36C; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,520 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 121,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 932,106 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.57 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Turn Bearish On Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” published on October 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Uber Unveils Long-Awaited IPO, Expected To Reach $100 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class A by 334 shares to 5,788 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment invested in 0.14% or 17,522 shares. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 17,620 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 31,350 shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,719 shares stake. Lynch Assoc In stated it has 0.66% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Beacon Financial Group has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Generation Investment Mngmt Llp accumulated 0.67% or 1.34M shares. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division reported 12,377 shares. Appleton Ma reported 21,129 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & Company reported 10,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Overbrook Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. 600 were accumulated by Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability. Cap Investment Advsrs Lc reported 8,884 shares. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.02% or 102,026 shares in its portfolio. Jensen invested in 112,559 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 25,550 shares. Green Square Ltd Com stated it has 6,806 shares. Natixis accumulated 0% or 18,361 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 92 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 71,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 7,699 shares. Nuance Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 729,447 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 43,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 175,706 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd owns 107,012 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 84,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 60,913 shares. Vanguard Inc accumulated 4.28M shares.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 49 shares to 51,738 shares, valued at $5.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (NYSE:WY).