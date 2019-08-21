As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shares Rose, Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Increased Holding; Howard Hughes (HHC) Holder Alpine Investment Management Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 58,512 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 61,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $129.85. About 250,786 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 92,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 931,917 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.83 million, up from 839,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 312,509 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/04/2018 – MEXICO ADVANCED MOST IN FISCAL CONSOLIDATION IN LATAM: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: PROTECTIONISM SO FAR NOT POINTING TO TRADE WAR; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA MINISTER DUJOVNE MET WITH IMF’S WERNER; 29/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding Ltd: Changes in Senior Management – Werner Schweizer is succeeded by Dr Peter Pfeilschifter; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – BIG PROBLEM IN VENEZUELA IS DECLINE IN OIL PRODUCTION: WERNER

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,850 shares to 928,638 shares, valued at $94.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Co invested in 14,000 shares. Schaller Invest Gru Inc holds 21,935 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Real Est Mngmt Svcs invested in 3.38% or 48,910 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,240 shares. 4,675 were accumulated by Prospector Limited Co. Levin Capital Strategies Lp stated it has 2,830 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Harris Associates LP holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 1.66 million shares. Acr Alpine Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 826,538 shares. Beech Hill Advsr stated it has 4,675 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Paragon Associate Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture has 5,000 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sarbit Advisory Svcs has 11.34% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 303,013 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% stake. Menlo Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 52,694 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman’s 2nd-Quarter Letter to Shareholders of Pershing Square Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Billionaire Bill Ackman Still Believes It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ackman eyes more gains for his fund with help of Berkshire, others – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Werner Driver Tim Dean Wins 2019 International Driver Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Werner Enterprises Unveils Second Race for the Cure Truck – GlobeNewswire” published on September 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Werner Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Werner Enterprises Earns Mike Russell Trucking Image Award – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michelin (Cgde) (MGDDY) by 17,613 shares to 955,109 shares, valued at $22.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck& Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,848 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.