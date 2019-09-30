As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder J Goldman & Company LP Has Decreased Its Position by $778,565; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Share Value Declined, Holder Salem Investment Counselors Cut Holding by $812,250

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 75.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 16,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 5,298 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 21,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 2.81 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Passenger Revenue Yield Fell 2.8%; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO SAYS PRICING COMPETITION IS `WIDESPREAD’; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS 19-DAY EXTENSION TO INITIATE NEW HAVANA ROUTE; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Still Expects to Outperform Industry With Strong 1Q Margins; 03/05/2018 – LUV: CITIES INCLUDE OAKLAND, SAN DIEGO, SAN JOSE, SACRAMENTO; 10/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Maintains its Leadership Position as Most Social Airline Brand; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Begins More Than A Dozen New Routes This Week; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR; 18/04/2018 – Passengers fail to wear oxygen masks properly aboard emergency Southwest flight

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 25,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 245,015 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62 million, down from 270,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 444,496 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 18/05/2018 – WERNER – ON MAY 17, A JURY RENDERED ADVERSE VERDICT AGAINST CO IN LAWSUIT ARISING FROM ACCIDENT BETWEEN WERNER TRACTOR-TRAILER & PASSENGER VEHICLE; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q OPER REV. $562.7M, EST. $554.3M; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: MOST EM ECONOMIES TO KEEP BENEFITTING FROM WORLD GROWTH; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – DECLARED REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.09 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 29 PCT FROM PRIOR QTRLY DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobiis Business Unit President Oscar Werner to become CEO of CLX Communications; 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER; 19/03/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC WERN.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,136 shares to 9,935 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.19 million for 12.65 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Com reported 4,700 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Paragon Cap Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 500 shares. Conning stated it has 8,524 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 398,575 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Covington Cap Mngmt has 554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors reported 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hartford Invest Company reported 0.14% stake. Victory Inc reported 70,799 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hap Trading has 18,743 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 0.12% or 20,164 shares. 672,623 were accumulated by United Serv Automobile Association. Next Group has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 9,480 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 196,808 shares to 232,808 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 203,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) or 4,117 shares. Mason Street Limited Com accumulated 23,096 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Comm Lc reported 225,490 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). The Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 11,553 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 25,368 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 9,499 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 21,161 shares. J Goldman & Co Ltd Partnership has invested 0.53% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 153,811 were accumulated by American Century Companies Inc. Sg Americas Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.89 million for 14.45 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.