As Wendys Co. (WEN) Stock Rose, Holder Trian Fund Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; Cadinha & Co Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,060 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 4,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Wendys Co. (WEN) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 3.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 28.63 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.20 million, down from 31.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Wendys Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 1.32M shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 26/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with the CEO of The Wendy’s Company to talk social media strategy and technology; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wendy’s; 08/05/2018 – Wendys’ North America same-store sales miss estimates; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q REV. $380.6M, EST. $379.6M; 20/04/2018 – WENDYS CO – ANNOUNCED A 2020 GOAL OF OPENING MORE THAN 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S TO OFFER DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS TO FRANCHISEES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Wendy’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEN); 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S LOOKING FOR MORE DELIVERY PARTNERS TO EXPAND DELIVERY; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha" on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga" published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha" on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "New Airbus Jet Spells Trouble For Boeing – Seeking Alpha" published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga" with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 41,337 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $14.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 6,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

