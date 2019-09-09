As Wendys Co (WEN) Share Value Declined, D-E Shaw & Company Has Decreased Its Holding; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holder Vigilant Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 218,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68 million, down from 231,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 323,482 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 96.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 923,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 36,288 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, down from 959,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 2.37M shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S TO OFFER DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS TO FRANCHISEES; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WENDY’S RESTAURANTS LLC TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q REV. $380.6M, EST. $379.6M; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s reported earnings that beat analyst expectations on Monday; 08/03/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes 10 Employees for Giving Back to Their Local Communities; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 GOALS

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WEN’s profit will be $36.90 million for 34.97 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 100,836 shares to 162,329 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 4,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg (Call).

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $100.92M for 15.51 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 114,008 shares to 134,561 shares, valued at $15.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard In Com (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 58,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

