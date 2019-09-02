As Wendys Co (WEN) Share Price Declined, Verition Fund Management Cut Holding; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Qci Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $654,077

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 102,974 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, up from 99,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95M shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 19,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 39,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 1.97 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Plans Smaller Building Design Options for Franchisees; 07/03/2018 Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Wendy’s supervisor charged with criminal sexual abuse; 26/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with the CEO of The Wendy’s Company to talk social media strategy and technology; 20/03/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Restaurant Design in Portsmouth, VA; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 08/05/2018 – Dinner Decision Made Easy: Support Children In Foster Care With Wendy’s; 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S ANNOUNCED 2020 GOAL OF OPENING OVER 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $75 TO $80 MLN FOR 2018

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WEN’s profit will be $36.89 million for 34.38 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

