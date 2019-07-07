As Wendys Co The (WEN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Us Bancorp De Has Lifted Its Position; As Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stock Price Rose, Saybrook Capital Lowered Position by $653,604

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 48,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $200.94. About 913,342 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Wendys Co The (WEN) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 52,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,555 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 187,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Wendys Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. About 1.19 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES COMMODITY PRESSURE EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3.5% Position in Wendy’s; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S ON TRACK TO REMODEL ABOUT 10% OF GLOBAL STORES THIS YR; 20/04/2018 – California Today: California Today: Shabbat at a Wendy’s in Palm Desert; 15/05/2018 – Wendy’s Is Making Life Sweeter for Kids with Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S LOOKING FOR MORE DELIVERY PARTNERS TO EXPAND DELIVERY; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S: 25% OF N. AMERICAN STORES HAVE DELIVERY AT END OF 1Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ Wendy’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEN); 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Florida Farmworkers and Supporters to March in “Time’s up Wendy’s March” to Demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66 million for 17.56 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toyota Mtr Corp A D R (NYSE:TM) by 2,836 shares to 43,930 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,175 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

