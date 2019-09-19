As Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $328,060; Zebra Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Dorman Products (DORM) by $798,573 as Shares Declined

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 20.26 million shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle CFPB, OCC Probes (Video); 08/05/2018 – Goldman, Wells Fargo Looking to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns; 05/05/2018 – On Wells Fargo — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Hartman Sees ‘a Lot of Contradictions’ in Bond Market (Video); 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion in regulatory settlement over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 265.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 9,179 shares as the company's stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 12,640 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 3,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 165,377 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Expansion and Extension of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire" on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Margins down at Dorman Products in Q1 – Seeking Alpha" published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Dorman Products, Inc. Appoints David M. Hession as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire" on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 7,616 shares to 2,583 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrs Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,351 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold DORM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 25.53 million shares or 0.46% less from 25.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.05% stake. Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 799 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 3,200 shares. Everence Cap Management Inc owns 4,170 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 9,708 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc has invested 0.15% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 3,798 shares. Thb Asset Management has 4,285 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 29 shares. Prescott Gru Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.32% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 15,045 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) or 17,366 shares. 2,322 are owned by Coldstream Cap Mgmt. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 116,994 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp holds 0% or 18 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.