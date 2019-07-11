As Wells Fargo (WFC) Market Valuation Declined, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Raised Its Position by $1.41 Million; Itron (ITRI) Shareholder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Declined

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 29,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 950,379 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.92M, up from 920,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 3.86M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo’s investment advisers were given sales incentives similar to the ones that led to the; 02/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Paul Christopher Sees Buying Opportunities in Tech (Video); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 20/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses. #fox5atl; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 461,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.62M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.75M, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 36,498 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Lp reported 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 2.84 million shares in its portfolio. Financial Engines Advsr Llc, California-based fund reported 7,662 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings invested 0.69% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.45% or 786,212 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc accumulated 2.39 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Zuckerman Group Lc holds 0.11% or 9,950 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Signature & Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,658 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De reported 0.25% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ami Mngmt Inc has 4.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 160,017 shares. Amica Retiree invested 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 32,180 were reported by High Pointe Cap Management Ltd.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 160,405 shares to 232,704 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $33.91 million activity. Ziegler Lynda L. sold $19,012 worth of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) on Tuesday, January 22.

