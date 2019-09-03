As Wells Fargo & Co New Del (VSEC) Share Price Declined, Willis Investment Counsel Has Upped by $16.32 Million Its Holding; West Coast Financial Has Boosted Its Legg Mason (LM) Position

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 22,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 130,051 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 107,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 257,908 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Del (VSEC) by 459.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 339,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 413,806 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 73,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 28,470 shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 29.59% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c; 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08; 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC); 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV; 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 250,400 were accumulated by South Dakota Council. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 29,237 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 141,163 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 1.22 million shares. Pzena Investment Limited Co has 639,775 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 30,992 shares. Ohio-based American Financial has invested 0.54% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Centurylink Mngmt invested in 0.26% or 22,963 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 173,590 shares. Principal Group owns 466,979 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wedge Management L LP Nc reported 313,425 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital LP holds 0.05% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 46,041 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 123,190 shares. 10,720 were accumulated by Hightower Tru Lta. Cornerstone Advisors has 1,106 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:UPS) by 158,075 shares to 40,725 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:ESV) by 315,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,279 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold VSEC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.81 million shares or 3.50% more from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 82,552 shares. Bragg Finance Advisors owns 0.07% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) for 17,384 shares. 13,274 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc), New York-based fund reported 853 shares. Citigroup reported 4,180 shares. D E Shaw & Communication reported 16,619 shares. 79,100 were reported by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Charles Schwab Management invested in 0% or 49,730 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 33,188 shares stake. Hillsdale holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Panagora Asset Management owns 0% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) for 8,034 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) for 22,251 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $335,889 activity. 3,600 VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares with value of $98,820 were bought by CUOMO JOHN A. 2,500 shares were bought by LOFTUS THOMAS R, worth $69,000 on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $10,800 was made by KIERNAN THOMAS M on Monday, May 20.