As Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Market Valuation Declined, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed by $1.56 Million Its Position; Visa Class A (V) Shareholder Amalgamated Bank Has Boosted Its Position by $972,348

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 32,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.83 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 20.17 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wells Fargo & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WFC); 06/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote for all Wells Fargo board nominees; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F; 20/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Wells Fargo fined $1 billion federal regulators for mortgage, auto lending abuse; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 6,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,893 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.53M, up from 259,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $179.46. About 3.08 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co (NYSE:ACRE) by 34,075 shares to 60,700 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 652,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pioneer Tru Bank N A Or has 1.55% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company owns 223,895 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 625 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 17,452 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Greenleaf owns 45,149 shares. Ameritas Prns has 75,223 shares. Capital Intl Invsts owns 63.22M shares. Argent holds 0.47% or 92,791 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,352 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 19,892 were reported by Wheatland. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 24,619 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc invested in 225,261 shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Limited has 1.84% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 90,417 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

