As Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock Rose, Stoneridge Investment Partners Lifted Its Position by $4.57 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Maintained by Michael & Susan Dell Foundation

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 20,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 40,922 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 20,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 101.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 97,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 193,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16M, up from 96,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Engility Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WIDENS WELLS FARGO SALES INVESTIGATION TO WEALTH MANAGEMENT – WSJ, CITING; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner, Coalition of Investors Secure Commitment from Wells Fargo to Review and Report on Busines; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CFO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S CONSENT ORDER CAP WILL PUSH BANK’S EFFICIENCY RATIO ABOVE 59 PERCENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats 1Q profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL IS NOT EARNING AN ‘APPROPRIATE AMOUNT’ BASED ON HISTORY OF COMPANY BUT SAYS BRAND IS “STRONG, VERY STRONG”

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.