As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Price Declined, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Holding; Trigran Investments Has Cut Its Stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by $1.17 Million

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 39,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,864 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, down from 139,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.64 million shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: Don’t Get Smug About Wells Fargo Troubles — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats 1Q profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Pays $1 Billion to Federal Regulators

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.60 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 23.76% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 6.23M shares traded or 1448.44% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 19.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust LP owns 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 80,813 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 25,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 13,192 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 26,433 shares in its portfolio. 40,700 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,275 shares. Dupont Cap Management accumulated 22,627 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 162,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Millrace Asset invested in 116,948 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 84,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 56,501 shares. State Street Corporation owns 1.24M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.69M for 23.81 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 10.36 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

