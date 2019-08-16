As Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Raised Holding by $2.27 Million; Thor Inds (THO) Holder Horan Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $1.51 Million as Stock Declined

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 5.76% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 738,625 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 96.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 47,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 96,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 48,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 11.06 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 10/04/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner, Coalition of Investors Secure Commitment from Wells Fargo to Review and Report on Busines; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 09/03/2018 – MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 0.06% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Eagle Ridge stated it has 0.93% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 168,200 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 25,110 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company owns 538,921 shares. Thomas White Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,775 shares. 167,300 are held by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 38 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 96,200 shares stake. Hightower has 46,146 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 41,163 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Florida-based Camarda Financial Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,674 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 12,997 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Andy Graves as New Independent Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 71,736 shares to 15,254 shares, valued at $658,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class C by 278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,425 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.