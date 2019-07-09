As Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock Declined, Holder Denali Advisors Cut Its Holding; Segantii Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Position in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) as Share Value Rose

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 22,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05M, down from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 13.16M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Protesters Shout, March as Investors Back CEO Raise; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS OF $741 MLN, DOWN $64 MLN

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11M, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 985,270 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 03/05/2018 – HSBC NAMES HUBERT PRESCHEZ AS CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING, FRANCE; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel Unit’s LBO Financing Led by Barclays, HSBC, JPM; 22/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 800P FROM 790P; RATING HOLD; 25/04/2018 – FERRARI RACE.Ml : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 113 EUROS FROM 104 EUROS; 18/05/2018 – 42RH: HSBC Bank PLC: Early Repurchase; 25/04/2018 – PETKIM PETKM.IS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 6 FROM TL 5.5; RATING REDUCE; 03/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Early Repurchase; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Outgoing RBS CFO Ewen Stevenson has been interviewed by HSBC – The Times; 09/05/2018 – HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC HSTG.L : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 15/03/2018 – 45GK: HSBC: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares to 307,965 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 340,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,087 shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC Holdings maintains $2.55/ADS annual dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bond Yields: What Do They Mean For The Economy – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSBC: Geopolitical Risks Have Increased – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank: Yes, There’s More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banking On Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If Warren Buffett Loves Wells Fargo So Much, Why Is He Selling the Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Shares Trade Up As CEO Sloan Steps Down – Benzinga” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.