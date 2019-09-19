As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Increased Position; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Raised Its Expeditors Intl Wash Com (EXPD) Stake by $1.53 Million as Share Price Declined

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 11,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,752 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 25,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 7.24M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS ALL APPROVED; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 10/05/2018 – WFC SAYS ASSET CAP MANAGEMENT ACTIONS LESS THAN ANTICIPATED; 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DAVID MARKS NAMED TO LEAD WELLS FARGO COMMERCIAL CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Owes California Bankers $97 Million for Rest Breaks

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Com (EXPD) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 20,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 477,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.25M, up from 457,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 122,331 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 20,057 shares. 73,689 were reported by Franklin Resource Inc. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.85% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 454,605 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 1.17M shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 587,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Edgestream Partners LP reported 70,607 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 39,633 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ci Invs holds 327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park National Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Jlb And Assocs Inc has 1.5% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 97,969 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.05% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc Com (NYSE:AZO) by 1,194 shares to 60,600 shares, valued at $66.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate holds 16,313 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Nc owns 23,011 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Meritage accumulated 114,576 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Llc reported 175 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 64.63 million shares. Findlay Park Llp holds 2.55% or 6.04M shares. Lc reported 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oakworth Capital Incorporated accumulated 8,793 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 24,021 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,191 shares. First Manhattan Co accumulated 0.77% or 2.93M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 6.47 million shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 21,419 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc holds 0.23% or 14,365 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advisors stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).