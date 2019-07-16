As Wells Fargo & Co New Del (VSEC) Stock Price Declined, Willis Investment Counsel Raised Stake by $16.32 Million; Sanmina (SANM) Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Lowered Its Position

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 226,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 287,212 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 2.70% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Del (VSEC) by 459.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 339,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 413,806 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00 million, up from 73,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 16,323 shares traded. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 43.93% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV; 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC); 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08; 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c; 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 21.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SANM’s profit will be $46.24M for 11.14 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SANM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold VSEC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.81 million shares or 3.50% more from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $265,641 activity. LOFTUS THOMAS R bought 2,500 shares worth $69,000. Shares for $98,820 were bought by CUOMO JOHN A. $10,800 worth of stock was bought by KIERNAN THOMAS M on Monday, May 20.