As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Valuation Rose, Bangor Savings Bank Lowered Its Position by $318,528; Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by $2.01 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 64,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 53,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 118,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 4.82M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 19.02M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was skeptical in an interview over whether banks should cut off business with gun retailers; 07/03/2018 – Emerging FX Most Vulnerable in Wells Fargo’s Trade-War Playbook; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Enters into Consent Orders with OCC and CFPB; 24/04/2018 – Expensify Announces Collaboration With Wells Fargo to Launch ExpensifyApproved! Banks Program; 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05M for 7.65 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareCredit Is Now Integrated into Blueprint OMS (Office Management System) to Make it Easier to Help Patients Get Care – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Reports Election of Fernando Aguirre to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,638 shares to 25,814 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parametrica Management Limited has 0.47% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,600 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 26.80M shares. Gfs Lc holds 2.36% or 164,562 shares in its portfolio. Milestone Group Incorporated reported 4,844 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il owns 29,851 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 625 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 23,125 are owned by Livingston Grp Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management). American Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Company invested 8.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc holds 724,986 shares. High Pointe Limited Liability holds 2.13% or 32,180 shares in its portfolio. Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.93% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Psagot House Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Private Tru Na reported 0.77% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18,009 shares to 28,685 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019 was also an interesting one.