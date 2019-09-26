As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Share Value Rose, Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Trimmed Position; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder L & S Advisors Decreased Its Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 86,940 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 12.00M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IMPACT OF ASSET CAP AFTER TAXES ON NET INCOME “WILL BE LESS THAN $100 MILLION” IN 2018; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG TV SHOW; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 20/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses. #fox5atl; 16/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes; 09/05/2018 – No New `Cockroaches’ Likely to Show at Wells Fargo Investor Day

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 10,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 14,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $208.86. About 520,083 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.32 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 973 shares to 23,877 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Associate Oh invested in 120,952 shares. Dana Invest Inc holds 0.02% or 7,042 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 41,472 shares. 12,741 were accumulated by Dumont And Blake Invest Limited Liability. 289,167 are owned by Ww Asset Mngmt. 54,323 are held by Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Company. Washington Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moors And Cabot Inc reported 0.13% stake. Zuckerman Invest Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 9,950 shares stake. Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 15,603 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 8.25 million shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,174 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Excalibur Management Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,998 shares. Bartlett And Lc owns 95,262 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Apriem Advisors holds 0.08% or 5,582 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 49,631 shares to 152,380 shares, valued at $44.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Hrdg Lvnr Intl Equity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Harvard Management has 2.72% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 54,006 shares. Hm Payson And has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Connors Investor holds 70,445 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd has 78 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated invested in 8,319 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 16,891 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 8 are held by Johnson Financial. Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 0.18% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,822 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc reported 0.35% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bokf Na owns 33,339 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).