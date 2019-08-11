As Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock Rose, Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Decreased Holding; Oxbow Advisors Raised Citigroup New (C) Stake

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 167,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.22 million, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NONE OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE APPROVED; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Deserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 20/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS BANK SUPERVISION IS ABOUT MAKING SURE MANAGEMENT FOLLOWING LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo cuts 22 jobs in currency trading – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Allison Prang: BREAKING: “Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management”

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 68,061 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 54,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital, Tier 1 Cap Ratio Substantially Unaffected by Redemption; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 340,037 shares to 11.56M shares, valued at $610.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 24,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cibc Asset has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca holds 1.75M shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt reported 0.82% stake. Theleme Partners Llp holds 10.33 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 48.98 million shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 90,591 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp stated it has 7.01M shares. First Retail Bank & Tru Of Newtown invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 39,321 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.52% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Farm Mutual Automobile Co holds 55.04M shares. Hendershot Invests Inc owns 5,223 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Associates has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 36,864 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 248,400 shares stake. Da Davidson invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Missouri-based Stieven Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 3.98% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ferguson Wellman Capital invested in 337,034 shares. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Washington-based Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.91% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Finemark Comml Bank Tru has invested 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 1.26 million shares. Howe Rusling owns 461 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp holds 109,500 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 69,887 are owned by American Century Cos. American Gru reported 715,000 shares. Ci Invests invested in 0.81% or 2.33M shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 524,700 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Advisors reported 36 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Iii Etf Preferred (FPE) by 351,373 shares to 116,028 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,100 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Build America Bond T (NYSE:BBN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

