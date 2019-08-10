As Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Upped Its Stake; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Decreased Position by $306,640

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 115,787 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 96.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 47,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 96,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 48,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/04/2018 – ISS SUGGESTS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR REPORT ON INCENTIVE BASED COMPENSATION AND RISKS OF MATERIAL LOSSES; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 29,000 shares. Granite Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 13,665 shares. Federated Pa holds 208 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 797 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 430,698 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 11,722 shares. Strs Ohio owns 42,800 shares. Martin And Inc Tn has invested 1.35% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Gam Holding Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 33,311 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com invested in 44,725 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 14,003 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Systematic Lp holds 0.31% or 113,718 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EROS, OMCL, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OMCL INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) & Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NASDAQ:OMCL Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Omnicell, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 31.99 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 8,612 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,971 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N & Company accumulated 1.45% or 104,296 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 68,572 shares. Bath Savings Tru Co accumulated 4,217 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 216,200 shares. Alexandria Capital Lc stated it has 0.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pinnacle Ptnrs holds 0.31% or 78,836 shares. Boston Research And Management owns 5,945 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Personal Advisors Corporation invested in 0.01% or 13,477 shares. Endowment Management Limited Partnership owns 111,310 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has 252,742 shares. Coastline Trust invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guardian Inv reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 225,261 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).