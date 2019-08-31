As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Bangor Savings Bank Has Trimmed by $318,528 Its Holding; New Vernon Investment Management Has Boosted Its Aon Plc (AON) Position by $333,710; Stock Value Rose

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 644,675 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator Adds Two Early Stage Companies to Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ELLIS WILL RETIRE IN SEPTEMBER; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market, says Wells Fargo Securities; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: REASONABLY POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES WERE $2.6B AT 1Q; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shakeup Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Co accumulated 9,255 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 2.76% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amer Bank & Trust has invested 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Perigon Wealth Lc holds 18,444 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. First American Fincl Bank reported 8,756 shares. Sageworth Tru invested in 0% or 622 shares. Amg Funds Llc holds 0.9% or 19,116 shares. Amer Assets Management Ltd Liability holds 1.01M shares or 8.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Spectrum Management Grp Inc has 0.18% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,741 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 1.23 million shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3,905 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership holds 7,354 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 2.48 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 786,292 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).