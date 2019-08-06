As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Value Rose, Holder Essex Financial Services Has Trimmed Stake by $310,608; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Raised Primerica Com (PRI) Holding by $354,410 as Shares Declined

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Primerica Inc Com (PRI) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 7,339 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $113.24. About 237,482 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 6,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 59,820 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 66,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 19.02M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/03/2018 – WALKING:-WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50M IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; 16/03/2018 – Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Talks Earnings, Trade, Wells Fargo at Berkshire Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.22 billion for 9.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Ltd Com has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Notis reported 7,700 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 23,500 are held by Albion Financial Group Ut. Verity Asset holds 4,228 shares. Beutel Goodman & reported 922,445 shares. 8,517 were accumulated by Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Llc. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.65% stake. Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 0.6% or 99,864 shares. Spinnaker has 177,861 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0.1% or 4,735 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust holds 5,906 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 67,148 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Blume invested in 123,169 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 7,495 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc reported 8,439 shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 4,465 shares to 22,361 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

