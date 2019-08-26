As Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) Market Value Rose, Logan Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Meditor Group LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) by $23.57 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (WFC) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 117,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 319,972 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 202,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 540,932 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES FALL FROM $2.7B AT YEAR-END; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Series 2018-C43; 20/04/2018 – Settlement is the Latest in a String of Regulatory Matters for Wells Fargo; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 5.89 million shares as the company's stock declined 41.55% . The institutional investor held 420,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 6.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Celldex Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $34.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 756 shares traded. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has declined 67.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.34% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25,606 shares to 116,980 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,449 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS).