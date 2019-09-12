As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Value Rose, Tower Bridge Advisors Upped Holding; Marvin & Palmer Associates Upped Its Holding in Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) by $325,416

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 75 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 20,433 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966.89 million, up from 20,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 11.58 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller DiNapoli Has Written to Wells Fargo Shareholders Urging Support for Bank to Provide Report on Incentive Pay Practices; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 17/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO COMMENTS ON JENNIFER RIORDAN IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 05/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand Its Go Far Rewards Portfolio; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 04/05/2018 – Union Investment Achieves $480 Million Recovery for Shareholders in Wells Fargo Securities Class Action; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo’s was slow to stop bad behavior in its company but it’s an overall good business

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 7,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 98,673 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, up from 90,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 6.60 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Blood but not much treasure: Vivendi’s European media crusade; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $893.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3,510 shares to 96,843 shares, valued at $4.64B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,950 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Corp (NYSE:PNC).

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $150.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

