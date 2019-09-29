As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.02 Million; Mangrove Partners Has Lifted Its Green Plains (GPRE) Stake by $17.00 Million as Stock Value Declined

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 72,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 115,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 189.95% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Hldrs Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 03/04/2018 – Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS CFPB/OCC OFFERED TO RESOLVE PROBE FOR $1 BLN

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 73.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 582,336 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) by 58,727 shares to 237,237 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 67,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

