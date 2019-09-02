As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Value Rose, Charter Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake by $540,828 as Stock Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 10,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,475 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 49,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Deserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Urged to Pause Growth of College Partnerships; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advsr LP has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,415 shares. Sit Inv Assoc Incorporated owns 6,525 shares. 41,717 are held by Brighton Jones Llc. City Communications invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Edgemoor Investment Advsr has 7,224 shares. 188,434 were reported by Grisanti Ltd Limited Liability Company. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 0.76% or 147,643 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 435,695 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Company reported 0.97% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Edgepoint Invest Inc holds 8.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 16.19M shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 179,013 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.85% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 93,281 shares. Fincl Advisory Inc reported 9,886 shares.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 10,338 shares to 22,897 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,571 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.