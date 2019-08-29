As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Lau Associates Has Cut Stake; Lennox Intl (LII) Shares Declined While Coldstream Capital Management Raised Its Position

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 69.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 14,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309,000, down from 20,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 14.35 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo executives and board brace for protests at annual meeting; 16/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 370.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 3,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 4,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 1,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $248.64. About 234,055 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.55 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has invested 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 123,139 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 74.40 million shares. Chevy Chase Holding reported 0.69% stake. Interocean Ltd has 22,659 shares. Grassi Inv Mngmt holds 115,050 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Davis R M Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,878 shares. 569,477 were accumulated by Frontier Investment Mgmt Communications. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp has 34,392 shares. Fiera holds 0.01% or 57,554 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.43% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tealwood Asset Management holds 4,794 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co reported 0.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bridgeway Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 284,030 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,290 shares to 108,282 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,345 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 411,869 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd Llc reported 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Moreover, Tompkins Fincl has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 150 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 248,025 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) has 0.08% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Alps Advsr Inc reported 0.01% stake. 1,525 were accumulated by Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 27,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont stated it has 0.16% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company has 1,726 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 2,881 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 3,665 shares in its portfolio.