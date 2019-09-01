As Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Share Price Rose, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Position by $18.67 Million; Intrepid Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Oaktree Cap Group Unit Cl (OAK) by $7.24 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 388,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.20M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo is the leading financier for the gun industry; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Finance: Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration an; 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo called out by Teachers union over gun industry ties- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 92.4% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE EXECUTIVE PAY; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (OAK) by 83.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 147,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 29,890 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 177,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 729,530 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.05M for 19.20 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Raymond James Assoc accumulated 113,515 shares. Steinberg Asset Management, a Florida-based fund reported 97,858 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,772 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Gabelli Funds owns 195,479 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Cordasco Fincl Network invested in 0.04% or 698 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Arrowmark Colorado Liability Co stated it has 0.14% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 0.01% or 724 shares. Alpine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.85% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Highland Cap LP reported 63,342 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 8,722 shares to 86,907 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.20 million were reported by Vgi Prtn Pty Limited. Nwq Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 16,858 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 14,300 are held by Tctc Holdings Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.31% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Scharf Invests Limited Liability stated it has 1.16M shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 0.31% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 66,942 shares. Old Savings Bank In owns 60,546 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Natixis owns 2.30M shares. 8,274 were accumulated by Cohen Capital Management. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,826 shares. Moreover, Edgepoint Invest Gru has 8.57% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Edgar Lomax Va reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) (NYSE:GSK) by 81,912 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $52.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).