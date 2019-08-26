As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Price Rose, Osborne Partners Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Hartford Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Centurylink (CTL) by $484,814

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 44,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 103,681 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 147,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 4.62 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 27,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 231,466 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 million, up from 204,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 11.18 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q FIGURES MAY CHANGE DUE TO REGULATORY PROBES; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal; 05/05/2018 – Dealbook: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018: Buffett Sticks With Wells Fargo; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 11/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $55; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Suit Relating to ‘Misstatements and Omissions’ in Disclosures Related to Sales Practices — Bank; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. 2,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 600,000 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 16,177 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial reported 0.12% stake. Essex Management Lc owns 153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Company Ma has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 0.04% stake. First invested in 0.02% or 16,104 shares. American Rech And Mngmt Communications has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 104 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 158,900 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd reported 330,307 shares stake. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 83,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Company holds 2.43M shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Communication stated it has 17,758 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 42,915 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 957 shares stake.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 22,802 shares to 111,072 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 111,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Internationa (NYSE:CCI).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 37,728 shares to 11,728 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,685 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Bank accumulated 16,383 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has 82,966 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.19% or 2.01M shares. 6,800 are held by Pittenger Anderson. Fairview Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,903 shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Com owns 154,667 shares. Research & Management Company holds 9,301 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Holderness Invests Company has 0.65% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 27,908 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc Ny reported 476,713 shares or 3.93% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.65% or 836,058 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 1.56M shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners accumulated 0.31% or 78,836 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.17 million shares.

